Opening of Margan, Sinthan Top roads reviewed at Anantnag

ANANTNAG: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Anshul Garg today convened a meeting of the concerned officers to review the opening of Margan and Sinthan Top roads at DC office, here.

The meeting was informed that out of 24 kilometres road length from Gawran to Margan Top, 08 kilometres have been cleared. The DC directed the Ex. Engineers of PMGSY and MED, to mobilize their men and machinery so that the snow is cleared off the remaining road length leading to the Margan Top.

It was also given out that out of these 24 kms, 14 are macadamized and the rest 10 will be macadamized this year.

While reviewing the status of Sinthan Top, the DC was informed that snow with a depth of 20 to 25 feet on the last 1 to 2 kms road length will be cleared in the next two days. It was informed that the road will be motorable for LMV by Ist of March and the decision to open the road for passengers will be reviewed later on.

Garg directed Tehsildar Larnoo to monitor the progress of snow clearance on both of these roads.

The meeting also discussed various issues about these roads in light of the predicted wet spell from 25th to 27th of this month.

The meeting was attended by ADC(S), Ex. Engineers of PMGSY and MED, Tehsildar Larnoo representative of NHIDCL and other concerned officers.

