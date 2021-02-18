Kashmir University bags Rs 10-crore DST grant under PURSE programme

Srinagar: Continuing its march towards excellence, the University of Kashmir has bagged a mega research grant of 10 crore rupees under the Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) programme of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India.

The funds under the PURSE scheme are granted to select universities across the country based on research proposal, scientific publications in Science Citation Indexed Journals through SCOPUS international Database, H-Index and I-10 index for improving research infrastructure for scientific development.



Vice Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad said that selection of University of Kashmir for the prestigious PURSE incentive award is a recognition and reflection of the high standard of quality teaching and research done at the university.



He said the University of Kashmir is one of the four Universities selected by the DST for the prestigious PURSE programme.



Prof Talat said the funds would be utilised to develop a high-end advanced instrumentation facility having cross disciplinary applications.



These facilities would develop a rich research ecosystem in the University, he said, and congratulated the coordinator PURSE Dr Altaf Bhat and his team for the hard work and success.



Prof Talat also thanked the DST for selecting University of Kashmir for the research promotion and excellence scheme.



In his remarks, Dr Altaf Bhat said that selection of University of Kashmir for the PURSE scheme is a proud moment for the university.



He said apart from augmentation of scientific infrastructure the funds would be also utilised for Scientific Social Responsibility to develop linkages between science and society and also for handholding of start-ups.



Dr Bhat said under the PURSE scheme the university would offer Internship programs for undergraduate students, hands on training programmes/workshops for Students, Research Scholars, College and University teachers. He said that the facilities under PURSE programme would facilitate interdisciplinary research and collaborations and help in developing consortium grants to address critical scientific problems.

