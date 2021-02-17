Govt transfers several functions, functionaries of Jal Shakti Deptt to ULBs under 74th Amendment

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today sanctioned the transfer of functions and functionaries regarding several divisions of Jal Shakti Department to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) as mandated under 74thConstitutional Amendment.

In this regard an order issued here today by the Jal Shakti Department accorded the transfer of Jal Shakti (PHE) City Division-I Jammu, Jal Shakti (PHE) City Division-II Jammu, PHE Mechanical Division North Jammu, PHE Mechanical Division South Jammu and Mechanical Urban Circle, Jammu to Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) for Operation & Maintenance (O&M) of water supply schemes and allied infrastructure within the jurisdiction of Jammu City along with posts of permanent officers and officials, funds etc.

Similarly, for Kashmir Division, the government transferred Jal Shakti (PHE) City Water Works Division Srinagar, Part of PHE Mechanical Division Srinagar, Part of PHE City Sub-Division of RWS Ganderbal and Part of PHE Sub-Division Lalnagar of PHE Division Chadoora to Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) for O&M of water supply schemes and allied infrastructure within the jurisdiction of Srinagar City, along with posts of permanent officers and officials, funds etc.

Likewise, 140 water supply schemes along with allied infrastructure are also transferred to JMC/SMC respectively for their operation and maintenance, besides transfer of 3222 Kms of distribution networks of various schemes falling within the jurisdiction of 19 Municipal Councils along with regular staff and Casual Workers/DRWs to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to which the function and functionaries are transferred shall be supplied Bulk Water Supply by the Jal Shakti Department at the rate fixed by SWRRA and Jal Shakti Department, the government order stated.

The order further said that the Jal Shakti Department shall open a separate Budget Head for transfer of Capex/Opex funds to the Urban Local Bodies (ULBS).

Besides the funds for engaging Casual Labourers/DRWs and other such employees will be transferred to the Corporations who will then engage them as necessary.

The order added that all revenues raised from Water Bills/Fees will accrue to the Municipal Corporations.

