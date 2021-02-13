Top TRF militant ‘involved’ in 3 BJP workers killing in Kulgam last year arrested from Samba: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a top TRF militant from Samba district of Jammu who was allegedly involved in the killing of three BJP workers and a policeman in Kulgam district of South Kashmir last year.

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar told GNS that a team of Police from Anantnag arrested the militant, Zahoor Ahmad Rather alias Sahil alias Khalid of TRF from Samba on the intervening night of February 12 and 13. He said that Zahoor Ahmad Rather was hiding in Samba and was arrested following specific information by Anantnag police.

The Resistance Front (TRF) is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit, the IGP maintained.

“He was involved in the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam last year and one policeman at Furra in the South Kashmir district,” the top Kashmir police officer said, adding, ” Zahoor is being brought to Kashmir for further investigations.

The three Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries, Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam, were killed in YK Pora locality of Kulgam on October 29 last year.

