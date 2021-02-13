Police’s primary role is to ensure law and order: LG

Commends force for its investigating skills

UDHAMPUR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that public service and sacrifice is the proud legacy of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Addressing attestation cum passing out parade of Deputy Superintendents of Police 13th Batch and Probationary Sub-Inspectors (PSIs) 24th Batch at SKPA Udhampur, he congratulated the passing out cadets, who have successfully completed their training and asked them to remember what they have been taught during their training days by the instructors and perform their duties with sincerity and dedication after moving out from the SKPA, Udhampur.

“Now you have become active members of the police force and it is your primary role to ensure the law and order in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“Along with eradicating militancy from J&K, you are entrusted with the responsibility of earning the trust of common people. Honesty, integrity, hard work, dedication will help you in discharging your duties efficiently,” the Lt Governor added.

Sinha appreciated the passing out cadets for discharging COVID-19 protocol duties besides great work in ensuring smooth conduct of DDC and Panchayat elections during their training period.

Lauding the JKP personnel for doing commendable job in ensuring a safe and secure environment, the Lt Governor observed that securing national unity & integrity through counter insurgency operations, maintaining peace, law and order is not merely a duty but a strong resolve for Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel. “The J&K Government is committed to supporting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in each and every possible way,” he added.

Many times, security experts talk about “Last Man at the Post”. They are those officers and constables of the police who are posted at the frontline for maintaining law and order, their work is not just limited to controlling crime in an area, but also to share good and difficult times with the people, the Lt Governor observed.

“Police is required everywhere, in quarrels of neighbours, at schools, markets, to open roads of the city, in villages, during festivals, and in counter insurgency. Police are always there to serve people facing traditional as well as modern challenges. Police are there to protect the harmony in the society along with securing unity and integrity of the nation. I salute your passion and love for the motherland,” said the Lt Governor.

Sinha asked the young officers of Jammu & Kashmir Police that effectively tackling new challenges like Cyber Crime and radicalization would prove to be a benchmark of your strength and ability.

Speaking on the educational background of the young officers who were part of the passing out parade today, the Lt Governor observed that many candidates are post graduate in computer applications, more than 50 are engineers and more than 60 B-Tech are graduates and some are having law degrees. It itself shows the high level of capability in our police force for facing challenging circumstances, he added.

From arms training, counter Insurgency tactics to drug trafficking and cyber crimes, rigorous training makes the Jammu Kashmir Police an organic entity to adopt innovative methods to fight new crimes, ensure law & order and also protect the heart and soul of our beautiful society, the Lt Governor maintained.

Terming cyber crime as a big threat in recent times, the Lt Governor said that criminal activities in the virtual world is a new generation warfare which needs effective monitoring and quick response.

Social media is being used to generate social conflict, the only purpose of which is spreading sophisticated propaganda and disrupting peace, he added.

“Tackling such organized apparatus and network is very crucial for peaceful social order. I believe that to fight this gang of global networks, our young officers with Communication and Technology background will be a multiplier force,” Sinha said.

Challenges will keep changing with time. From basic policing to dark web crime, from regular crimes to forensics, the area of your work will slowly expand. The biggest deterrent to crime is effective investigation and conviction of criminals. The way in which investigation is done in Jammu and Kashmir is commendable, the Lt Governor said.

During his address, Dilbag Singh, DGP extended his best wishes to all the newly pass-out trainees and expressed confidence that the recruits would live up to the expectations of the nation.

He impressed upon them to work with honesty and dedication to come up to the expectations of people and the police organization. He added that it is a proud day for all those to get into the portals of the service, which they have joined and also lauded the efforts put in by Director SKPA and his team of dedicated instructors for molding and shaping the passing out trainees.

Dr S.D Singh, Director, SKPA, in his welcome address, gave the details of various components of training imparted to the passing out trainee officers. He congratulated the trainee officers on their successful completion of the tough training and wished them a bright service career in their field work.

The primary purpose of the Police Academy is to prepare leaders who will lead and command the force with courage, dedication and strong sense of service to the people, he added.

Later, the Lt Governor awarded the achievers who excelled during their training.

PSI, Rakshit Sharma emerged as the best all-rounder. Marching Brass and Pipe drum bands received huge applause from the audience.

Prominent among others, present on the occasion were Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Farooq Khan – Advisors to the Lt Governor, GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi, VK Singh DGP Prisons; Air Vice Marshal, Tejinder Singh; Dr Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur; DDC Chairpersons and PRI representatives; former Legislators, serving and retired Army & Police personnel and family members of the passing out cadets.

