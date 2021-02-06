Police in Bandipora arrest 3 LeT associates

Bandipora: Police in Bandipora have arrested three militant associates of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) LeT and have recovered incriminating materials from their possession, a police statement said on Friday.
“Acting on specific inputs, Bandipora police along with 13RR and 45BN CRPF in a joint operation at Rakhi Hajin apprehended 03 terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit LeT. They have been identified as Bashir Ahmed Mir son of Abdul Ahad Mir resident of Rakhi Hajin, Irfan Ahmad Bhat @Ifa son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat resident of Bonikhan Mohalla Hajin and Hilal Ahmad Parray son of Ghulam Mustaffa Parray resident of Parray Mohalla Hajin,” the police statement read.
As per police records, it said, they were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the active terrorists in Sumbal and Hajin areas.
“Incriminating materials including 03 live Hand grenades, 01 AK-47 Magazine and 21 AK-rounds have been recovered from their possession. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” police said.
In this connection, a case FIR No. 10/2021 under relevant section of law stands registered in Police Station Hajin. Further investigation is in progress, the police statement said.