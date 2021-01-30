GoI using template of terrorising Kashmiris in rest of country: Mehbooba

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday accused the BJP-led Government of India (GoI) of using the template of “terrorising Kashmiris” into silence in other parts of the country as well.

“GOI’s template of terrorising Kashmiris into silence by using draconian laws and othering them is being extended to other parts of the country. Be it CAA or farmer law protests, both were termed anti-national and anti-terror laws like UAPA invoked to quell these peaceful movements,” she said in a tweet.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, who has been vocal in her opposition to the three new farm laws of the Centre, said the government should repeal the legislations.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print