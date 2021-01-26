HC directs govt to assess ‘threat perception’ to Congress Panch, Sarpanch

Srinagar: The J&K High Court n Monday directed government authorities to assess the “threat perception” to the life of a Panch and a Sarpanch belonging to the Congress party after a plea was filed by them in this regard.

The court while disposing of their plea noted that it is a settled law that so far as the security of an individual is concerned, the same is to be enhanced or downgraded with regard to the threat perception to the individual.

“For assessing the threat perception of an individual, the security agencies of the government conduct a periodic review and take appropriate steps in accordance with recommendations of the security review committee,” the court noted.

It was recorded by court that in exercise of its writ jurisdiction, the court cannot direct the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to provide a particular level of security to an individual.

“The level of security to be provided to a political worker is the sole domain of the security agencies. However, it is the constitutional obligation of the State to protect the life and liberty of the citizens. The security agencies are, therefore, duty bound to protect the life of the petitioners, who are facing a genuine threat to their life,” the court said.

Justice Sanjay Dhar said that the matter regarding security of the petitioners, therefore, deserves to be considered by the respondents with all seriousness. The judge directed the respondents to make assessment of threat perception to the life of the petitioners “and while doing so, the respondents shall consider the facts and circumstances highlighted by the petitioners in the instant petition, a copy whereof shall be provided by the petitioners to the respondents.”

He also directed that a decision regarding level of security to be provided to the petitioners in accordance with the report of the security review committee shall be taken by the respondents expeditiously, preferably within a period of one month from the date when a copy of this order along with a copy of the petition is made available by the petitioners to the respondents.

Earlier, the petitioners – a Panch and a Sarpanch – nominated on the ticket of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Party averred before court that they have serious threats to their life under which already an FIR no 108/2020 stands registered before police station Uri. They highlighted other threatening incidents while seeking proper protection.

