After remaining suspended for one day, air traffic resumes at Srinagar airport

Srinagar, : After remaining suspended for a day due to fresh spell of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, air traffic resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, official said here.

An official said that in the morning the flights were delayed at the Srinagar Airport due to accumulation of snow on the rumway.

Director Srinagar Airport, Santosh Dhoke while speaking to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said the flight operations at Srinagar Airport have now been resumed.

Meanwhile, traffic remained suspended on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in view of snowfall on both sides of Jawhar tunnel.

