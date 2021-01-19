Gujarat: Truck crushes 15 workers from Rajasthan to death

Surat: Fifteen migrant labourers from
Rajasthan sleeping by the roadside in Gujarat’s Surat district
died on Tuesday after a truck ran over them, police said.
The tragedy took place near Kosamba village, around 60
km from Surat, police said. The truck driver, who apparently
lost control over the vehicle after hitting a sugarcane laden
tractor, has been detained.
The truck ran over the migrant construction workers on
the Kim-Mandvi road shortly after midnight, Surat SP Usha Rada
said.
The truck driver lost control over his vehicle after
dashing against the tractor and veered off the road onto the
pavement where the workers were sleeping, she said.
“The truck was on its way to Mandvi from Kim. The
driver lost control of the vehicle after it hit sugarcane
hanging out of the tractor trolley coming from the opposite
direction.
“The truck’s front window pane shattered on impact,
which blocked the driver’s vision. The truck then veered off
the road and crashed into the sleeping labourers,” she said.
Three workers injured in the tragedy are being treated
in a nearby hospital, the police official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that ex-gratia
of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund
would be given to the next of kin of each person killed in the
accident and Rs 50,000 would be given to each injured.
“The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is
tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying
that the injured recover at the earliest,” the PMO tweeted,
quoting Modi.
