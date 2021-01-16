5 militant ‘associates’ arrested for pasting threat posters in Tral

Awantipora: Five persons were arrested for pasting threat posters in Seer and Batagund villages of Tral area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Saturday.
A police statement issued on Saturday said that on 13 January 2021 some threat posters of a militant outfit were found pasted in Seer & Batagund villages of Tral area. “Upon the said incident case FIR No. 04/2021 under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Act stands lodged in Police Station Tral.
“During the course of investigation, investigating team raided multiple places and rounded up several suspects. During the questioning of suspects and collection of other evidence 05 militant associates were found to be involved in pasting of the said threat posters in Seer and Batagund area and were accordingly arrested in the said case,” the police statement said.
The arrested persons are Jehangir Ahmad Parray son of Ghulam Nabi Parray, Aijaz Ahmad Parray son of Ghulam Mohammad Parray, Towseef Ahmad Lone son of Mohammad Ramzan Lone, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rashid Bhat and Qaisar Ahmad Dar son of Gulzar Ahmad Dar all residents of Gulshanpora Tral.
“One laptop and a printer used for the preparation and printing of the said threat posters have been seized in the said case,” the police said, adding that further investigation/questioning is going on.