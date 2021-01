Srinagar: Kashmir University’s Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said on Monday that the varsity’s undergraduate examinations scheduled to be held on 12 January 2021 (Tuesday) and 13 January 2021 (Wednesday) are postponed.

The revised date-sheet for these postponed papers, as well as all other papers of UG exams postponed previously, will be notified shortly and will be available on the University website, he said.

