Multi-crore auditorium at GDC Anantnag collapses under the weight of snow

Anantnag: The Auditorium in Government Degree College (GDC) Boys in Anantnag on Friday suffered severe damages after its roof collapsed due to the weight of snow.

However, no one was in the auditorium at the time of incident.

The building constructed by the Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) and inaugurated in 2015 was constructed at cost of more than six crore.

“The auditorium was used by the college, district administration and other institutions for various functions. It was the best in south Kashmir and was being put to multi-faceted use,” a source at the college told Kashmir Reader adding that the damage to the auditorium was a huge loss.

Soon after the incident the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, K K Sidha and other officials of the district administration as well as the college staffers visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

“It’s a huge loss,” said Sidha , “How this has happened is a matter of inquiry which is being initiated straightaway,”

He said that the Administrative Secretary R&B will also be requested to evaluate and assess the reason for the loss, “because of the fact that the structure was constructed by the R&B’.

Sidha said that it was a dereliction and criminal negligence. “Fortunately there has been no loss of life or injury to anyone. We are relieved that there was no function going on here because the whole roof has caved in. The people responsible for this criminal negligence will face the music,” he added.

