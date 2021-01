Bandipora: A 30-year-old man died of a massive cardiac arrest at his native village in Quil Muqam area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday afternoon.

An official identified the deceased as Irfan Mohammad Mir, a resident of Quil Muqam saying he died after suffering a heart attack at his home.

He was immediately taken to District hospital Bandipora, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.(KNO)

