KCCI VP killed in road accident in Delhi

Srinagar: Vice President of the KCCI, Abdul Majid Mir has died in a hit and run accident in New Delhi Tuesday night.
Senior Vice President of the Kashmir Chamber, Nasir Hamid Khan confirmed the death of Mir saying he was hit by a motorcycle around 10 pm last night.
The rider of the bike fled after hitting Mir, he said.
Mir’s son, Adil is stuck in Srinagar due to the prevailing inclement weather in the valley, added Khan.
He expressed grief and sorrow over the untimely passing away of the KCCI office bearer on behalf of the chamber.

 

 

