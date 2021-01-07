4G may be restored, hints LG

Jammu: J&K’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that there is a committee examining the restoration of high speed 4G internet services in the 20 of the 22 districts of J&K and “there will be good news soon in the coming days.”

“I know 4-G is working in just two districts of J&K UT. There is a committee examining the issue. Hopefully, there will be good news soon in the coming days,” he said in reply to a query during a press conference in Jammu.

The high speed internet remains blocked in J&K except Ganderbal and Udhampur districts since August 4, 2019. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print