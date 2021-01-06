Vice President KCCI, Abdul Majid Mir killed in ‘hit and run’ accident in New Delhi

Srinagar: Vice President of the KCCI, Abdul Majid Mir has died in a hit and run accident in New Delhi Tuesday night.
Senior Vice President of the Kashmir Chamber, Nasir Hamid Khan confirmed the death of Mir saying he was hit by a motorcycle around 10 pm last night.
The rider of the bike fled after hitting Mir, Khan said.
Mir’s son, Adil is stuck in Srinagar due to the prevailing inclement weather in the valley, added Khan.
He expressed grief sorrow over the untimely passing away of the KCCI VP on behalf of the chamber.
