3 houses damaged by heavy snow in north Kashmir’s Uri; no loss of life, injury reported

Uri: Three residential houses were damaged due to heavy snowfall in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Reports said that the residential houses that were damaged belong to Abdul Latief Barwal of Nambla Uri, Syeda Raza Fatima and Syed Gulzar Hussain of Dani Seydan Uri.

An official said that there was no loss of life or injury reported in the incident as the villagers reached the spot immediately and rescued the families.

A senior administrative officer said that instructions have been issued to a team constituted for the purpose to carry out the assessment of the damage caused by the snow. (GNS)

