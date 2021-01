Budgam: Two residential houses collapsed late Tuesday night due to heavy snowfall in Khag area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The two snow hit houses belong to Reyaz Ahmad Sheikh and Gulam Mohidin Bhat.

An official said that there was, however, no injury reported in the incident, as the villagers reached the spot immediately and rescued the families.

A senior officer said that a team will be sent to the spot and assistance will be provided to the families.(KNO)

