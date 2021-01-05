Govt puts cap on issuance of fuel to check black marketing amid snow

Srinagar: The divisional admin so Kashmir on Tuesday put a cap on the issuance of fuel and LPG to consumers to ensure adequate supplies and check black marketing in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions.
An communique shot by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole to State Level Coordinator IOCL Jammu, Deputy General Manager HPCL JammuJammuamd Territory Manager BPCL Jammu, directed them to issue petrol and diesel to vehicles as per the following schedule:
Two wheeler- 3 litres, three wheeler- 5 litres, four wheeler private-10 litres, four wheeler commercial-20 litres and Heavy Motor Vehicles-20 litres.
As per the order, LPG cylinders shall be issued to the consumer only after 21 days against proper acknowledgement and record.
The divisional commissioner has asked concerned line departments to conduct surprise market checks to crack whip on elements indulging in overcharging, black marketing and profiteering.
