244 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, active cases drop below 3,000 mark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported 244 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,21,471.
Out of the total cases, 1,16,587 have recovered so far. A total of 1,885 patients have died leaving a total of 2,999 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 137 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 107 infections.

