Pvt tuition centres in Srinagar new COVID-19 hotspots, but management not bothered

Srinagar: Private tuition centres in Srinagar are emerging as the new COVID-19 hotspots in the city, but are still continuing with their classes in brazen violation of SOPs.

As per an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported from several tuition centres particularly those operating at Parraypora and Rajbagh areas of Srinagar.

It has been learnt that the management at the tuition centres had already conducted COVID-19 tests at their respective institutes “and many positive cases were reported”.

But instead of closing the centres as a precautionary measure, the management at the centres went ahead with conducting the classes thus putting the lives of students at the risk of contracting the virus by involving huge crowds of students.

Despite reporting COVID-19 cases, the tuition centres have been conducting classes “in brazen violation of COVID-19 SOPs without even bothering to inform district administration, ” the DC Srinagar said.

The district administration Srinagar has asked such centres to close classes till complete sampling is carried out and results received. They have been also asked to sanitize the institutes.

Further, all the tuition centres have been asked to carry out mandatory sampling of students and staff irrespective of positive cases reported there and repeat the same after every 21 days.

The management has also been asked to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs failing which action under Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 shall be taken against them.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print