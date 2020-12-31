J&K Yateem Foundation condoles demise of senior volunteer

Srinagar: J&K Yateem Foundation (JKYF) has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of G M Baba, one of its senior volunteers in Srinagar district.

Chairing an online condolence meeting to pay respects to Baba, JKYF Chairman Mohammad Ahsan Rather described Late Baba a noble soul and a born volunteer, a JKYF statement said.

Rather said that sincere volunteers like Late Baba sahib always leave indelible mark through their dedication, commitment, sincerity and integrity by working tirelessly only to seek pleasure of Almighty and his beloved Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him).

General Secretary/ Secretary Finance JKYF, Dr Tariq Ahmad Malik, ex Chairman, Mohammad Rafiq Lone, District Srinagar Representative, Mohammad Iqbal Beigh and other senior functionaries also paid rich tributes to the deceased.

During the condolence meeting, all the volunteers paid homage to Late Baba with heavy heart and emotional scenes were witnessed while recalling his tireless efforts in serving the deserving and needy people under the constitutional mandate of JKYF.

Late Baba had joined JKYF as a volunteer shortly after retiring from the government service.

He used to spent most of his time at the Foundation’s Srinagar District Office to contribute towards enlisting professionalism in the social work activities, the JKYF said adding his vast experience and exemplary role and contribution was recalled by all the volunteers.

Late Baba was very active in the expansion work of the Foundation’s reach in Srinagar district to strengthen the social service cause, the Foundation statement said.

At the end of today’s meeting, volunteers prayed to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the deceased in the hereafter and granting him Jannatul Firdous. The meeting also prayed for the recovery of his ailing spouse and son.

The condolences also poured in from JKYF’s volunteers from across all district units in J&K who paid tributes to the deceased and prayed for his place in Jannah.

