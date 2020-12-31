CRPF officer wounded in Anantnag attack

Anantnag: A Sub-Inspector of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured on Thursday evening after suspected militants lobbed a UBGL grenade followed by firing on the forces personnel in Sangam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Official sources said that the militants lobbed a grenade at a checkpoint of CRPF’s 90 Battalion followed by firing, which was retaliated by forces as well.

Sources said that a CRPF officer of 90 battalion received injuries and is undergoing treatment at SDH Bijbehara. An official added that the entire area has been cordoned off to track down the attackers. (KNO)

