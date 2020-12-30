217 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one more death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 217 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,20,744.
Out of the total cases, 1,15,830 have recovered so far. A total of 1,880 patients have died leaving a total of 3,034 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 101 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 116 infections.
