217 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one more death

By on No Comment

217 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one more death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 217 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,20,744.
Out of the total cases, 1,15,830 have recovered so far. A total of 1,880 patients have died leaving a total of 3,034 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 101 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 116 infections.

217 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, one more death added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.