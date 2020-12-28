Soldier injured in last week’s Shopian gunfight succumbs

Srinagar: A soldier who was injured along with another colleague in a gunfight with militants in Shopian district’s Kanigam area last week succumbed to his wounds on Monday.

Official sources said that the soldier was critically injured in the gunfight at Kanigam Shopian and succumbed to his injuries at army’s 92-Base Hospital Srinagar today.

Two soldiers were injured while as many local Al-Badr militants were killed in the gunfight which commenced late on Friday and culminated on Saturday December 26.

The encounter had ensued after a team of Police, 44RR and 178Bn CRPF cordon launched a join corodon and search operation in Kanigam following a specific input regarding presence of militants.

The two militants killed were identified as Owais Farooq of Kadlabal Pampore Awantipora and Asif Lone of Turkwangam Shopian, both affiliated with Al-Badr. (GNS)

