6 hand grenades recovered during CASO in Poonch, three suspects held: police

Jammu: Three local residents from Mendhar area of Poonch district in Jammu division were on Sunday arrested after recovery of six hand grenades from an area near Line of Control in the district.

The recovery was made by army and police early this morning during an operation which was launched on a tip off regarding a possible militant module operating in the area which had dumped grenades.

Officials said that on the basis of information, an operation was launched and six hand grenades were recovered near a house in Galuta village of Mendhar and three persons have so far been lifted by forces for further investigation.

“There is every possibility that either trio or two among them are involved in the militancy module,” said officials.

They said that the grenades recovered have been seized by forces with searches still going on in the LoC area especially in Balakote sector.(KNO)

