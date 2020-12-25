Militant associate held along with Chinese hand grenade in Tral: Police

Awantipora: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a militant associate and recovered a Chinese hand grenade from his possession in Syedabad Pastuna of Awantipora area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The accused identified as Amir Ashraf Khan son of Mohammad Amir Khan was arrested by Awantipora police along with with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF this morning from his residence, police said ina statement.

It said that Khan had concealed a Chinese hand grenade in a plastic jar in the compound of his house which police jas taken into custody.

A case under relevant sections of law stands registered against the accused in Police Station Tral, police said.

