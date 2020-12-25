CRPF trooper injured in Ganderbal grenade attack succumbs

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force personnel who was critically injured in Ganderbal grenade attack succumbed to his injuries on Thursday in a hospital.
A senior Police officer confirmed that one CRPF trooper who was injured along with two others succumbed.
A day ago, militants had attacked security forces with a grenade in Tawheed Chowk area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday. GNS
