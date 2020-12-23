JeM module busted in south Kashmir’s Tral, police say

Awantipora: Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a six-member module of the JeM militant outfit involved in grenade lobbing on government forces and pasting “threatening” posters in south Kashmir.

The accused have been identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat resident of Larow Tral, Mohammad Amin Khan son of Ghulam Hassan Khan resident of Handoora Tral, Umer Jabar Dar son of Mohammad Jabar Dar resident of Wagad Tral, Suhail Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Bhat resident of Dogripora Awantipora, Sameer Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone resident of Darganiegund Tral and Rafiq Ahmad Khan son of Abdul Ahad Khan resident of Handoora Tral.

They were arrested by Aw Awantipora police along with 42RR and 180 BN CRPF, a statement said.

As per police, the arrested were involved in grenade lobbing incidents in Tral area of Pulwama and Sangam area of Anantnag district.

They have been in contact with Pakistani handlers and have targeted forces by lobbing grenades upon them in recent past, it added.

Police further alleged that the arrested persons have been involved in pasting of threat poster of election boycott in Tral area.

It said that “incriminating material including explosive substance” has been recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

A case under relevant sections of law stands registered against the accused in Police Station Tral.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print