Under NIA custody, PDP’s Waheed Parra wins DDC election ‘by a huge margin’, Mehbooba announces

By on No Comment

Under NIA custody, PDP’s Waheed Parra wins DDC election ‘by a huge margin’, Mehbooba announces

Srinagar: People’s Democratic Party’s youth leader, Waheed ur Rehman Parra, who is currently in custody, has won his seat in the maiden J&K DDC election by a “huge margin”, PDP President and former chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti announced on twitter this afternoon.
“Couldn’t be prouder of PDP’s @parawahid who won his maiden election by a huge margin of votes. Despite being arrested on baseless charges right after filing his nomination people have shown their love & trust for Waheed. Hope justice prevails,” Mehbooba tweeted.
Parra, who had filed nomination as DDC candidate from Pulwama, was arrested by the NIA on November 25. He was remanded to 15-days NIA custody two days later.

Under NIA custody, PDP’s Waheed Parra wins DDC election ‘by a huge margin’, Mehbooba announces added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.