Five injured in scuffle between PAGD, independent candidates’ supporters at polling station in Poonch

Srinagar: At least five persons were injured in a clash between supporters of two contesting candidates at a polling station in Salwah area of Mendhar-C during the last phase of DDC elections on Saturday.

Official sources said that there was a clash between supporters of an independent candidate, Mohammad Ashfaq and a PAGD candidate Zeeshan Rana (NC) at the polling station.

While polling continued at the polling station despite the clash, the injured were shifted to SDH Mendhar for first aid.

Four of them have been identified as Mohammad Khaliq (56), Niaz Ahmed, Ifthikar Ahmed (Provisional NC Student union President) and Naseem Akhter, all residents of Salwah.

Confirming the incident, SDPO Mendhar Z A Jafri said that polling was going on unabated in the area. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print