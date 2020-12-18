J&K Funds Organisation pays GP Fund to cancer-stricken employee

Srinagar: The J&K Funds Organisation has paid Rs 15 lakh general provident (GP) fund to an employee of the J&K Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC) who was suffering from a terminal illness but was denied the provident fund, a day after Kashmir Reader reported the story.

The employee, Bashir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Pampore, was diagnosed with terminal disease early this year and his family wanted to shift him outside the valley for specialised treatment.

Dar had applied for General Provident Fund (GP Fund) with the J&K Funds Organisation for his treatment in November, but it had not been paid on one pretext or the other, thereby stalling his treatment.

Kashmir Reader on Thursday carried a report on the family’s woes, quoting Dar’s wife and two sons as saying that inordinate delay in getting the provident fund had delayed the treatment plans.

The Funds Organisation credited the provident fund to Dar’s account Thursday morning, his family confirmed. Commissioner Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat had on Wednesday assured Kashmir Reader that he will take up the matter with the officials concerned on priority.

The Funds Organisation had handed a cheque to the family on December 7 only to be turned down by J&K Bank, the family told Kashmir Reader. The officials at the bank, according to the family, told them that the Funds Organisation had not credited the amount.

Dar’s wife, Naseema, said she had to sell her earrings for her husband’s treatment in absence of the provident fund money.

The family needs at least Rs 25 lakh for Dar’s treatment, as per doctors, but with Dar’s GP Fund of Rs 15,96,571 delayed by the authorities, the treatment had been stalled.

