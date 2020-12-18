Forces launch CASO in Shopian village

Shopian: Government forces on Thursday launched a cordon and search operation at Reban village in Shopian.
Locals from the village said that a joint team of government forces arrived around 3 pm and started door-to-door searches in the village.
A police source said that the CASO was launched after inputs about the presence of militants. He said that operation was underway when this report was being filed.
The operation was started a day after the district development commission elections were held in the area.
A local told that the searches are still being carried out, however, there was no report of any untoward incident.
