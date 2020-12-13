8.79 percent turnout till 9 am in 6th phase of J&K DDC polls

Srinagar: The sixth phase of maiden DDC election in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded a turnout of 8.79 percent till 9 am this morning, State Election Commissioner, K K Sharma said.
Kashmir division has recorded 4.17 percent turnout while as in Jammu division, 12.73 votes have been cast till 9 am, official data shared by Sharma on Twitter, read.
Bandipora district in north Kashmir has recorded the highest turnout in Kashmir valley where 9.53 votes were cast till 9 am.
A total of 31 constituencies-14 in Kashmir and 17 in Jammu are going to polls in the sixth phase of DDC election today.
