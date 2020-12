Shopian: A Territorial Army (TA) soldier died after suffering massive cardiac arrest in Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

An official said the soldier fell unconscious and was rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Majeed resident of Anantnag district who was part of 162 Territorial army and presently attached with Ist RR, he said adding further investigation in this regard is going on. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print