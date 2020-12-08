Moderate snow, rain in Kashmir, but weather to ‘deteriorate’

Srinagar: Higher reaches of Kashmir received moderate snowfall while plains witnessed rainfall on Monday.
Director of J&K Meteorological Department, Srinagar, Sonam Lotus said that as predicted by the department, light to moderate snow with isolated heavy falls were reported from a few places of Kashmir and Zojila area.
“Weather is most likely to deteriorate further during next 24-36 hrs in both UTs. Widespread snow/rain in plains of Jammu is most likely during the period,” he said.
The MeT office has also issued an ‘Orange Colour’ weather warning for higher reaches including Sonmarg -Zojila axis on the Srinagar-Leh road, asking the administration and people to be prepared and to maintain vigil.
As per a traffic police advisory, there are chances of a blockade on the Srinagar-Jammu highway on Tuesday.
“People are advised to avoid journey on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. However, subject to fair weather and better road condition, light motor vehicles shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar (on Tuesday),” it said.
The cut-off timing for LMVs from Nagrota (Jammu) was announced as 0500 hrs to 1100 hrs & from Jakheni Udhampur 0600 hrs to 1200 hrs.
HMVs/Load Carriers, HMVs shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar.
Security Forces were advised/requested not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. They may ply from Jammu towards Srinagar, a traffic official said.
As per the offical, in view of fresh snowfall on Mughal Road, only downward traffic of load carriers carrying fresh fruits/vegetables shall be allowed from Herpora (Shopian) towards Poonch after assessing the weather and road condition. Moreover, no passenger vehicle or pedestrian shall be allowed on Mughal Road.
Only one-way traffic shall be allowed from Minanamarg towards Srinagar on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari road after assessing the weather and road condition .
No vehicle shall be allowed from Gagangir towards Sonamarg between 1800 hrs and 0900hrs due to slippery condition of the road.

