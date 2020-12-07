Tight security in place for polling in Awantipora: SSP

AWANTIPORA: Two District Development Council (DDC) Constituencies in Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district will be going to polls on 7 December during fourth phase of eight phase District Development Council (DDC) elections.
Full proof arrangements were witnessed around the polling area in Awantipora for ensuring peaceful polling.
Senior Superintendent of Police for Awantipora Tahir Saleem said that voting will be held for Awantipora A and Awantipora B constituencies on Monday.
He said that around 70 polling booths have been established where more than thirty five thousands voters will exercise their franchise.
“Tight security arrangements have been made at each polling booth for smooth and peaceful voting,” he said.
For Awantipora DDC constituency A five candidates are in fray including two independents and one each from PDP, Apni Party and BJP.
For Awantipora B, which is reserved for women, five candidates are in fray including 3 independents, one from Apni Party and one from PDP, reports said.