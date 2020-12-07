DDC, panchayat By-election Phase-IV

Polling Staff deployed for Drugmulla, Mawar Qalamabad, ULB Langate
KUPWARA: In order to facilitate smooth conduct of election in two DDC constituencies of Drugmulla and Mawer Qalamabad besides ULB Langate, the authorities today deployed Polling Staff alongwith material to the concerned polling stations.
In this regard, SDM Lolab, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, concerned Nidal Officer, today chaired a joint meeting of Zonal & Sectoral Magistrates and Zonal & Sectoral Police officers appointed for phase 4th DDC and Panchayat by-election in Kupwara district.
On the occasion, the Nodal officer urged upon the magistrates and officers to coordinate themselves and ensure that polling starts at 7AM sharp in the morning and shall close at 02 PM.
During the meeting the concerned officers were sensitized for smooth and fair conduct of the election.
Among others, ARTO Kupwara, Zonal and sectoral magistrates for phase-IV were present in the meeting.