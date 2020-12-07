15 polling parties dispatched in Shopian

SHOPIAN: The Nodal officer Training, Shopian, Dr Mohammad Amin today dispatched 15 polling parties, along with ballot boxes and other material to their respective polling stations, for the smooth conduct of Phase-IV of District Development Council (DDC) in Kaprin constituency, here at Mini Secretariat Arhama, Shopian.
On the occasion, Nodal officer informed that district administration has made adequate arrangements for polling Staff besides conduct of free and fair elections.
He impressed upon the ROs and AROs to ensure that poll parties reach their destinations well in time.
The polling parties were provided sanitizers, masks, gloves and other related material for protection from Covid-19. Besides, Polling parties were emphasized to adhere to the COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines strictly at their respective polling stations.
Among others, Nodal officer Material and Management, Returning officers, AROs, Network Engineers of NIC Shopian, and other concerned officers and officials were present on the occasion.
