Urgently build western peripheral road along Dal Lake: HC

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Saturday directed the government to take urgent steps to construct a western peripheral road on the Dal Lake in order to prevent encroachments on the lake.

The court after taking the report of the committee of experts on record passed a slew of directions to the authorities pointing out the deficiencies that need to be plugged to save the Dal.

Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta directed that so far as declaring the Dal Lake and surrounding areas as Eco Sensitive Zone is concerned, they direct the Secretaries to Housing & Urban Development, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department to take urgent steps for preparation and approval of the proposal in this regard.

“The same should be forwarded to the concerned Competent Authority of the Government of India within a reasonable timeframe of two months if not already done,” the court directed.

The court also asked for a report in this regard which shall be placed before the COE and this court before the next date of hearing failing which the Secretaries to Housing and Urban Development Department and Forest, Ecology and Environment Department shall remain personally present in the Court on the next date of hearing.

For the issue related to fitting of hull based similar bio-digesters in houseboats, the court directed LAWDA and the Pollution Control Board to undertake the works and closely monitor it.

“A report in this regard shall be filed before the next date of hearing,” the court directed.

The court also directed the Department of Tourism to forthwith prepare an action plan, announce guidelines and take immediate steps for registration of shikaras and all other vessels on the Dal Lake.

The court also directed respondents to comply with the orders regarding stoppage of vegetable cultivation in Dal Lake.

“Let the issue of relocation and rehabilitation of persons within and around the Dal Lake be examined by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, Government of UT of J&K and Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner/Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department who shall come up with a proper action plan with regard to the various measures which are to be taken and place the same before this Court before the next date of hearing,” the court directed.

“All orders and directions made by us till date shall be strictly complied with,” the court said.

Meantime the court appreciated the efforts and contribution of the Committee of Experts in the rejuvenation of Dal over the last two years.

“We are positive that the Committee of Experts shall continue to do so in the future as well,” Bench said.

