Jammu Taxi operators body thanks govt for extending life of commercial vehicles

Srinagar: Jammu Tourist Taxi Operators Federation on Thursday thanked the J&K government for extending the life of commercial vehicles beyond fifteen years.
Chairman of the federation, Inderjeet Sharma, while speaking at a press conference said that the amendment was a persistent demand from them without which 60 percent commercial vehicles would have been off the roads and there would have been sudden cut in the livelihood of the owners as well as the drivers.
Sharma also thanked the government for putting off the case of installation of retrofitting emission control devices for commercial diesel driven vehicles up to 31.12.2021.
“It means the government has taken this issue seriously and we also request the government to completely abolish this Retrofitting Emission Control Devices for Commercial Diesel Driven old vehicles, ” he said.
Sharma urged the government to frame a policy for replacement of old taxies with new ones for luxurious services to the tourists and yatris.
