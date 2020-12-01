Sub-zero temperatures across Kashmir

Max temp in Srinagar 13.5 degree
Srinagar: Kashmir valley reeled under harsh cold conditions on Monday as the minimum temperatures settled at sub zero level, with Srinagar city freezing at minus 1.3 degree Celsius during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.
The maximum temperature in Srinagar on Monday reached only 13.5 degree Celsius, weather officials said. Gulmarg continued to remain the coldest in the valley with a maximum temperature of 10 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of minus 3 degree Celsius on Monday.
Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 14.1 degree Celsius while the minimum temperatures settled at minus 0.3 degree Celsius.
Pahalgam recorded 12.5 degree maximum temperature and minus 0.3 degree minimum temperature on Monday. Kokernag, which also serves as a tourist attraction, recorded the maximum temperature of 12.7 degree and minimum temperature of minus 0.2 degree Celsius.
Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 14.6 degrees maximum temperature and minus 1.3 degrees minimum temperature on Monday.
The meteorological (MeT) office said that the weather is likely to remain dry till Thursday. “The weather is expected to remain dry till December 4. There are mild chances of precipitation in isolated places in upper reaches of Kashmir valley over the next few days,” MeT officials said.