Iran scientist linked to military nuclear program killed

Dubai: Iranian state television is reporting that a scientist that Israel has alleged led a military nuclear program in early 2000s has been “assassinated.”

State TV Friday cited sources confirming the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

It said it would offer more information shortly.

Fakhrizadeh led Iran’s so-called Amad, or Hope program. Israel and the West have alleged it was a military operation looking at the feasibility of building a nuclear weapon in Iran. Tehran long has maintained its nuclear program is peaceful.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says that Amad program ended in the early 2000s. Its inspectors now monitor Iranian nuclear sites. (AP)

