Significant improvement in weather in JK, Ladakh from today afternoon: IMD

Srinagar: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a significant improvement in weather in erstwhile J&K state from Wednesday afternoon.
Thereafter, the weather will mostly remain dry till December 3, the IMD said, but adding that isolated light or snow cannot be ruled out.
The IMD has asked people living in snow bound areas to remain cautious about possible avalanches.

