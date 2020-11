Poonch: An army soldier deployed at a post along Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu ended his life, officials said on Sunday.

They said the soldier belonged to army’s 39RR and was posted at Nambal post in village Salootri.

He has been identified as Havaldar Rajender Singh. While confirming the incident, Police post incharge Jhallas M D Khan said that proceedings under section 174 CrPC at police station Poonch have been launched. (GNS)

