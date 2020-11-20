Shopian district hospital without radiologist, no ultrasound possible

Shopian: The ultrasonography section at district hospital Shopian is dysfunctional since quite a while, not because of any snag in machinery but because the lone radiologist posted in the hospital on temporary basis has been transferred, leaving the post vacant.

According to hospital officials, despite a sanctioned post of radiologist, the hospital is devoid of one since the last radiologist was transferred a month-and-a-half ago. Locals say that most of the patients are forced to go to hospitals in other districts, which is proving difficult in this chilly season.

Pregnant ladies and those suffering from chronic diseases are the worst victims of the lack of the ultrasonography in the hospital.

Aaqib Ahmad Ganie, an attendant of a patient, told Kashmir Reader that the hospital has been neglected as far as government policies are concerned. “At occasions they transfer vital doctors or the machines remain dysfunctional for weeks, and now the same issue is with the radiologist now,” he said.

Chief medical officer Shopian Dr Ramesh Bhat told Kashmir Reader that the radiologist was transferred some 45 days ago but no other radiologist was sent to the hospital. “We wrote to the director health in this regard and are hoping for redress of the issue very soon,” he said.

