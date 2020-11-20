KEG condoles journalist Mudasir Ali’s sudden death; underscores stressful job routine of reporters

Srinagar: Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) on Friday expressed shock over the death of journalist Mudasir Ali.

Mudasir passed away this morning after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He is the second Kashmiri journalist to have died of cardiac arrest in less than two months. On October 1, another young journalist, Javed Ahmad working with the daily Rising Kashmir, died after suffering a cardiac arrest while he was on way to office from his home in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

In a statement, KEG paid rich tributes to Mudasir while sympathizing with the bereaved family for the irreparable loss.

The guild also remembered Javid saying both the journalists had passed away in the prime of their youth and profession.

The KEG underscored the stressful lives journalists across the globe have to endure given their hectic job routine.

It said that none of the two deceased journalists had an underlying medical problem that could be linked to their heart attacks.

They were neither smokers nor had any job insecurity, it said.

The guild said that the hectic lifestyle of journalists gets all the more complicated in situations like Kashmir.

“A general impression is that level of anxiety and tension is abnormally high among Kashmir reporters and editors, ” the KEG said.

