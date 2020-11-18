Water pipes along road damaged, several villages thirsting for water

Shopian: A dozen villages in Chitragam Tehsil of south Kashmir district Shopian are facing water scarcity since decades but the problem has worsened in the past two months, so much so that people are thirsting for a drop of water.

The area is situated some 25 kilometers from district headquarters Shopian. Locals say that the delayed construction of Shopian-Bejbahara Road has added to the problems as the major supply lines meant for the area which were running besides the road were damaged at several places and have not been repaired yet.

Locals also say that despite repeated demonstrations to draw the government’s attention, the problem of water scarcity has not been addressed.

The villages which are facing drinking water scarcity include Chitragam, Dachoo, Reshipora, Chidipora, Bandpahoo, Amerbugh, Gundidervesh, Drawani, Alishpora and Wadipora.

Villagers said that earlier there used to be water supply once or twice in a week but in the past two months there has been nothing. They said that even after water pipelines being installed, there is no regular supply to the area.

Mubashir Ahmad, a resident of Chitragam, said that most of the people use the contaminated water of irrigation canals. “There is only one public post at Dachoo village which has running water and all the households are forced to fetch water from that tap,” he said.

He said that the few tube wells in the area also contain contaminated water and people have apprehensions of outbreak of diseases in the area.

Executive Engineer Jal Shakti department, Irfan ul Islam told Kashmir Reader that the new water supply scheme for 34 villages in the area is complete and supply will begin within a couple of days. “Once the main line will be charged, we will look into the minor issues like the lines to villages and localities,” he said while assuring that the problem will be solved very soon.

