Kupwara man electrocuted to death in Bandipora

Hajin: A 30-year old labourer from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district died while another was injured in electrocution in Hajin area of Bandipora district on Wednesday, officials said.

They identified the deceased as Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Rastum Bhat a resident of Watapora village of Handwara area of Kupwara.

Bhat as per officials worked as a painter and was electrocuted to death while he was painting electric poles at Hakbara village in Hajin.

An official said Bhat’s body was taken to CHC Hajin for medico-legal formalities before it was handed over to the family.

He said another man was injured due to electrocution.

